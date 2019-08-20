KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in need in the Knoxville area can avoid the line at the DMV and receive the same services closer to home on Tuesday, thanks to a mobile DMV program.

The Knoxville Area Urban League will have a Tennessee Driver's License Mobile Unit at their headquarters on E. 5th Ave. in Knoxville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to get state IDs, learner's permits, new driver's licenses. They will also be able to renew their driver's license, take an on-site driver's license test and get a Real ID-compliant license.

Organizers said they hope to serve more than 100 people throughout the community with the goal of getting more people to own a state ID or driver's license.

“Access to a current, government-issued ID is essential for many jobs, but often difficult to obtain for someone who may not have their own vehicle or [who] faces other challenges,” Terrence Carter, the vice president of workforce and economic development for the Knoxville Area Urban League, said.

In October 2020, Real IDs will be necessary to board commercial fights in the U.S. and to enter federal buildings. Tennessee made the change to Real IDs on July 1.

RELATED: DMV wait times skyrocket after people queue up for new Real ID licenses

The Tennessee Driver's License Mobile Unit is a service the Knoxville Area Urban League workforce schedules several times a year to provide access to services that are difficult to reach by bus or public transit.

"We are helping to solve some basic barriers to employment," Carter said.

In addition to ID and license services, legal personnel will be available to answer questions as well.

What to bring:

For a new or returning resident, click here.

To renew your license, click here.

To change your address, click here to review the requirements.

To apply for a Real ID, click here to view the requirements.

State fees for these services will still apply at the mobile unit.

Related coverage:

RELATED: 10Listens: Answering your questions about Real ID

RELATED: Tennessee Real ID: Everything you need to know