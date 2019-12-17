KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with shooting a 2-year-old girl and her mother in April is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

His charges in Knoxville include aggravated assault, failure to render aid, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in late April. Parson is set to go to trial in February for the charges in Knox County.

According to police, hours before the Knoxville shooting Parson was wanted in Georgia for a homicide in DeKalb County. He's set to be in court in Knoxville at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for an extradition hearing to send him back to Georgia to face charges there.

Police said Victor Parson, 29, shot the toddler and her mother at a home on Rowan Road in North Knoxville.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a 2-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Crews took both to UT Medical Center with serious injuries. Both survived the shooting.

After the shooting, Parson took off. While he fled, according to police, Parson hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter.

Multiple police agencies searched overnight to find him. Officers caught parson the next morning after receiving a tip that he was in an East Knoxville neighborhood.