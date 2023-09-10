Mental Health Monday: Mental health experts say excessive social media use can lead to depression and feelings of loneliness

Research shows teenagers can spend up to nine hours a day glued to their screens.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts say depression and feelings of hopelessness have skyrocketed among teens because of excessive social media use. In fact, research shows teenagers can spend almost ten hours a day on their phones.

Teens nowadays spend more time connecting with others through social media on apps like Instagram and TikTok. A survey revealed 21 percent of teenagers reported feeling lonely most or all of the time. That is why experts say spending time away from your screens could be good for your mental health.

Here are some ways you can try to limit the amount of time you spend scrolling on your phone:

1. Leave your phone at home if possible. Make an effort to be present with your friends and family when you go out.

2. Disable notifications for your social media apps. Without constant reminders, it is less likely that you will feel inclined to check your phone.

3. Turn on time controls on your apps. This setting kicks off of apps when you have reached the time limit you set up.