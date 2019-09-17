KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders and community members will meet Tuesday evening to discuss neighborhood safety in East and Downtown Knoxville.

It will be the third of three meetings held throughout the city this year to address neighborhood safety. The first two focused on safety in the North and South Knoxville areas.

One of the reasons the Knoxville Police Department and the Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) are hosting the meetings is to bridge the gap between police and communities.

“We hope to achieve that goal by providing transparency and information,” said PARC Executive Director Clarence Vaughn.

According to Vaughn, the top three criminal activities across Knoxville are theft, aggravated assault and burglary.

During the meeting, leaders will go through data and crime statistics centered on East and Downtown Knoxville collected from September 15, 2018 through September 15, 2019.

“You'll receive information on peak crime times, what criminal activity is happening around you and how you can become less of a target,” Vaughn said. “We've had a lot of unfortunate incidents happen which resulted with the loss of life. I really want to urge and address the importance of being our neighbor's keeper, being our brother’s and sister's keeper.”

Officer John Morgan with KPD will be one of several officers to attend the meeting and speak to community members.

“We will share with you personal safety tips, how to secure your home, and how to join a neighborhood watch group,” said Officer Morgan. “Knoxville is a great community. We brag about it all the time. We just want it to stay that way and hope that people will watch out for each other.”

The meeting begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

West Knoxville is the next community on the list to address. That meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5.