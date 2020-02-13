Today's Perfect 10 is about never giving up on your dreams even if you think you're too old to make them happen.

Age 48 years old, after years of working in the restaurant business, this woman decided she was going to be an artist.

It was tough at first. The starving artist phrase rang true, but she refused to give up or give in.

Finally, a break. She won an award that displayed her art on building in Times Square. Then, she won another accolade and her work was shown in the Louve.

This week, the famous European feature magazine Destig named this lady 2019 Artist of the Year.

And here's what's really crazy...that incredible woman is my sister. That's our little girl on the left.

Jane, I am so proud of you, I love you and you are today's Perfect 10.