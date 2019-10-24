KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Unfortunately, there are many days when we have to report bad news. As a viewer, it might seem like everything in the world is dark and only getting darker, but some students at the University of Tennessee are providing a bright light of hope.

Instead of going to the beach or home to see family for Fall Break, more than 70 students from the Greek Christian Ministry, The Cross, headed to parts of rural Appalachia.

They had one mission: serve others.

They have partnered with Mission of Hope to build wheelchair ramps for people in need.

From veterans to those with special needs, they've made life a little easier. In just two days, they built seven ramps.

"The best way we have found to invite broken people into healing and restoration is by giving them a place to serve and people to serve alongside," The Cross member Jay Dempsey said.

If you go to Pineville or Bell County, Kentucky, chances are you'll see one of these ramps.

When you do, let it be a reminder that serving others isn't a burden or something you do out of guilt. It's an honor, and I give those students a Perfect 10.

To learn more about the Cross, go to www.thecrossutk.org.

RELATED: Perfect 10: Orange Creamsicle