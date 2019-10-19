KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From family members to your work family, breast cancer fighters and survivors are all around us. Russ Jensen is just one of many Pink Tie Guys, working to make a difference.

“Part of our goal is to make sure women know they're not alone in this fight,” said Jensen. "I've had multiple family members battle breast cancer. One in particular is my sister-in-law, who I consider my older sister, who passed away last month."

From the women in his family to the women in his work family, Jensen has watched many on the battlefield, fighting breast cancer. Jensen works in the Knoxville’s City County Building as the Directors of the 311 and 211 information centers.

"There's four women that I work within 100 feet of that just in that time have been diagnosed, went through chemo, and have been cleared health wise," Jensen said. “Watching how they dealt with it with such grace and strength, you couldn't help but be motivated.”

Knoxville's City County building goes pink in October



Three years ago, Jensen was motivated to start a new tradition: a pink out inside the city-county building.



"The 8th of the month is Pink Tie Day for Russ. In October, Russ does pink ties every day,” said Jensen.



Each photo is a sign of strength, remembrance, celebration, and togetherness. Even though there is no picture-perfect way to battle breast cancer, this great showing of support can help those who fight know they're not alone.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the cure kicks off at World's Fair Park on Saturday, Oct. 19th.

The race raises money for the Susan G. Komen foundation which supports the fight against breast cancer. It will start and end in Worlds Fair Park and winds around the perimeter of downtown Knoxville.

It costs $35 up until the night before to participate as a runner, $25 for youth (under 18). You can register the day of for $40, $30 for Youth.

Participants can head to World's Fair Park that morning. The 5K Walk/Run starts at 8:30 a.m. on the Clinch Avenue Bridge.