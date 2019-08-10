GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in 20 years, Remote Area Medical will provide free dental, vision and medical care to people in need in Grainger County.

The clinic will be held at Rutledge Middle School on Pioneer Drive.

RAM is continuing to fulfill its mission of delivering life-changing services in areas that need it most.

These mobile clinics are designed to care for those who are underserved or uninsured.

According to U.S. Census data, 18.3% of Grainger County residents are living in poverty. That's more than the national average of 12.3%.

It is a first-come-first-serve basis. On Oct. 12, team members with RAM will begin handing out tickets at 3 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m.

The parking lot opens by midnight.

Patients will be served in numerical order according to that ticket number.

All services are free and you do not have to show an I.D.

Right now, RAM is looking for dental and vision practitioners for this clinic.

To sign up click here or call 865-579-1530.

Since RAM was founded in 1985, volunteer health care specialists have treated more than 785,000 people.

After the clinic in Grainger county this weekend, RAM will hit the road again traveling to Florida, West Virginia and New Mexico to host more clinics.