Allergies got you down? A Knoxville allergist recommends some of the best treatment to deal with Spring allergies

Certified allergist with the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center in Knoxville lists treatments in the form of shots, pills, and sprays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring and Summertime allergies in East Tennessee are notorious for causing itchiness, a stuffy nose, watery eyes, coughing, and other pesky symptoms that affect the upper respiratory system.

The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center in Knoxville said trees are producing a moderate amount of pollen in March, but come April and May pollen counts will go up and weeds and grass will add to the mix.

Dr. Nicholas Kolinsky, a certified allergist in Knoxville said he has seen a noticeable increase in patients since early March.

For severe symptoms, the doctor recommends allergy shots once a month for treatment.

For average or mild symptoms, over the counter antihistamines like Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec work fine, but Kolinsky said nasal spray has twice the effectiveness.

"On a scale of one to 10, 10 the nasal sprays are like a seven or an eight, whereas the allergy pills are two or three," he added.

The best time to take 24 hour medication is before you go to sleep, instead of when you wake up. Doing so will help you get your day started on the right foot.

Kolinsky said the best way to apply nasal spray is by putting your chin to your chest, and aiming the nozzle to your ear.

He added giving a slight sniff is key - not a big one. A big sniff can send the medication to your throat which will not help the itchiness in your nose.

While pills and nasal sprays are a temporary treatment, Kolinsky said allergy shots are a cure for allergies.

"Medications are kind of like a band aid, it doesn't really treat the underlying symptoms, or the cause, whereas allergy shots are a cure," he said. "What that entails is we start the patient out at a really low dose and then build them up over time to what's called a maintenance dose of one shot a month... the goal of that would be to decrease allergy symptoms and medication reliance."