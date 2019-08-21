KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rise and shine college students! Thousands are heading to class Wednesday on Rocky Top for the first day of school.

This semester, more than 7,000 students have made UT their home away from home. According to the university, that's just how many students are living on campus for the semester.

Move-in day for most students kicked off on Saturday, Aug.17. Hundreds of volunteers helped students unload their cars and get adjusted to their new life on campus.

RELATED: UT students brave traffic and rain on move-in day



As part of the return to campus, UT is hosting its annual Welcome Week. It's a week designed for new and returning students to get to know each other and start making connections on campus.

The university is hosting several events like the decades-old tradition Pass the Torch ceremony, as well as the big Orange Block Party.

On Wednesday, students can drop by the Student Union and get a first day of school photo taken.

There’s a number of new faces on campus to greet students, too, including new chancellor Donde Plowman. Plowman took on her new role in July as the school's ninth chancellor.

RELATED: Welcome to Rocky Top: Students give Chancellor Plowman a warm welcome back to UT

RELATED: UTK introduces next Chancellor Donde Plowman

Plus, it's almost football time in Tennessee! Coach Jeremy Pruitt is giving incoming freshmen their first "assignment" this semester.

“I want you to know this freshman class that 10, 20 years from now, you can tell your kids that this class was part of turning Tennessee football around,” Pruitt said.

Coach Pruitt is challenging the Freshman Class of 2023 to help "set the tempo" for other fans in Neyland Stadium. That includes getting to their seats early, going to the Vol Walk, and "being loud and proud" in their orange - even at away games.

RELATED: UT officials address alcohol, scooters on game days

RELATED: Coach Pruitt gives pep talk to new UT students ahead of season

The Vols first home game is this Saturday, Aug. 31 against Georgia State. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.