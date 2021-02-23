Tuesday Talks: Chatting about life, family and more

10News Today Baby Boom
One of the many new terms coined this year: "pandemic parents" or parents who welcomed newborn babies during the last year. Our 10News Today team knows a thing or two about that. The 10News Today family welcomed four new babies in 2020!
Spending on streaming services
A lot of businesses were hit hard by the pandemic but one that has done very well: the streaming service industry. So, how much are we spending on these services? The morning crew shares how much they are spending on streaming.
Youth sports: the good, the bad and the ugly
We all have kids who play sports. Sports are fun, kids learn how to work with a team and compete. However, 10news anchor Russell Biven talks about why it's called youth sports for a reason.
Raising a baby in the pandemic
Raising a child is never easy but having a baby during a pandemic is an entirely different ball game. 10news anchors Heather Waliga and Abby Ham share their experiences.
Pandemic purchase regrets
We've all done a lot of shopping in the past year. Now, some are starting to second guess those purchases. 10news anchor Heather Waliga shows us her colorful yet regretful purchase.