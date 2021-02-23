Tuesday Talks: Chatting about life, family and more

Every Tuesday on 10News Today, we're getting real and talking about topics we encounter in our everyday lives.

10News Today Baby Boom

One of the many new terms coined this year: "pandemic parents" or parents who welcomed newborn babies during the last year. Our 10News Today team knows a thing or two about that. The 10News Today family welcomed four new babies in 2020!

Spending on streaming services

A lot of businesses were hit hard by the pandemic but one that has done very well: the streaming service industry. So, how much are we spending on these services? The morning crew shares how much they are spending on streaming.

Youth sports: the good, the bad and the ugly

We all have kids who play sports. Sports are fun, kids learn how to work with a team and compete. However, 10news anchor Russell Biven talks about why it's called youth sports for a reason.

Raising a baby in the pandemic

Raising a child is never easy but having a baby during a pandemic is an entirely different ball game. 10news anchors Heather Waliga and Abby Ham share their experiences.

Pandemic purchase regrets