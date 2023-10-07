Fire officials share tips on how you can prepare for wildfire season

The Sevier County Fire Administrator says it is all about preparedness and awareness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fire departments across East Tennessee are working this summer to raise awareness on what you can do to get your home or business ready for wildfire season.

David Puckett, who serves as the Sevier County Fire Administrator, said that while you cannot control or predict when a wildfire will happen, there are some small, easy steps you can take to prevent fires from happening in your home or business.

1. Mitigate fuels, which include getting rid or putting away, leaves, brush, firewood, propane tanks and decorative cushions.

2. Avoid having low-hanging trees or branches around your property.

3. Have water hoses handy and accessible.

"Preparedness is the number one thing that I can really recommend because each situation is different based on the weather and location of the fire," Puckett said. "So we cannot just have a plan and say, 'this is what you are going to do every time,' because that can change based on the wind direction or the fire travel."

Puckett said there are also some things you can do to help first responders manage the situation quicker in case of an emergency.

1. Make sure your property is easily accessible for fire trucks.

2. Double-check your address is properly marked with reflective materials. That will help emergency crews easily spot your place.

3. Have a to-go bag ready with all of your essentials so you can leave your property as quickly as possible.

"Folks need to be aware of their surroundings," he added. "They need to be aware of, if they live on a road, they need to know what direction that road travels. If there is a tree across that road, is there a second road to regress out into a safety area?"

Puckett said you should reach out to your local fire department if you have any questions on how to prepare for wildfire season.