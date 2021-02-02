11 injured in deck collapse at Soddy-Daisy restaurant

It happened Saturday night. About 40 people were on the deck at the time.

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Eleven people were injured, two critically, Saturday night after a deck collapse at a Soddy-Daisy restaurant.

According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, a birthday party happened at the time of the collapse at Zois' Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina. Forty people were on the deck at the time.

Two people among the 11 were in critical condition, and Blood Assurance helped give blood out to those in need, WRCB-TV reported.

"We were able to send out over 130 units to help the victims,” said Caitlin Stanley with Blood Assurance.

The owners of Zois' told Channel 3 they are devastated in regards to the tragedy and declined to go on camera.

It reopened Sunday.