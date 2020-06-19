x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

local

12 inmates test positive for COVID-19, employee quarantined at Hamblen Co. Jail

Sheriff Jarnagin said one employee is in quarantine, and the HCSO is testing other inmates and employees for COVID-19.
The Hamblen County Jail was built more than 30 years ago.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the county received confirmation 12 of its inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, an employee was also quarantined and the department is testing other inmates and employees.

"We greatly appreciate any and all prayers," Jarnagin said. "Team HCSD is working with several resources to address this concern. Will keep everyone updated."

Inmates and staff at facilities run by the Tennessee Department of Corrections  have similarly seen sudden case spikes of COVID-19 in the past two months. 

According to TDOC, a total of 3,168 inmates at state-run facilities have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday 3,077 have recovered, 4 have died, and 87 cases are still active.

The state has been working to regularly test all inmates and staff and said most cases have been asymptomatic. 

All inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments.

Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals, depending on their needs. Staff will self-quarantine and are monitored for symptoms and are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

RELATED: 32,829 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 21,949 recoveries & 509 deaths

RELATED: Tennessee to begin mass COVID-19 testing of inmates & staff at state prisons

RELATED: TDOC Report: Thousands of inmates released from county jails in March as coronavirus concerns grew

RELATED: Hamblen County Sheriff fears jail could face closure over 'serious crisis' of overcrowding