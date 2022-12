Monroe Co. child shot and killed by her father in Georgia after he gained custody following mother's death

The 12-year-old's grandmother was petitioning for custody. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services said courts make the final decision about child placement.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In 2016, a young girl's mother died in a car crash outside Memphis. Since then, her grandmother said that she was fighting for custody. After the young girl, Angel Ahearn was placed in about eight foster homes — her father Leonard Ahearn was eventually awarded custody of her.

Monica Dunning said before Angel's mother, Tiffany Ahearn died, the father wasn't allowed to see Angel. She said there were abuse allegations, and he was placed under a no-contact order. The couple was in the process of getting a divorce Dunning said.

Then, in October 2022, Angel's father shot and killed her in Barrow County, Georgia.

"She watched her father walk up to her and put a gun to her head and shoot her. That's just horrifying. No 12-year-old, especially that 12-year-old, should go through that," Dunning said. "There was no way that you could be in a room with her, even two seconds, and not just absolutely love her. She was outgoing, she was expressive, she was happy."

Dunning said that she previously filed for custody and went through the process for an Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children agreement, but she never received custody.

"I felt like they would place her with anybody else but me," Dunning said.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services emphasized that courts make the final decision about child placement. Their full statement about child placement is below.

"When DCS is made aware of a Tennessee child living in unsafe conditions, the department follows the established protocol to petition the Court, and the Court makes the final decision about child placement. If DCS has concerns about the safety of a child in a different state, our department notifies that particular state’s children’s services agency."

WBIR reached out to the Monroe County General Sessions Judge who made the court ruling, Judge Dwaine "Benjy" Thomas. He did not wish to make a comment on the situation.

Representative Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville) said she believes the situation is indicative of just one of the issues within DCS.

"I mean, it's just morally wrong," she said. "I think it's time to find the money to address this situation now."

Johnson said that the department is currently understaffed, underpaid, and as a result is making more mistakes. Recently, reports surfaced about children having to sleep in hospital rooms because the department ran out of room for them. Before that, reports surfaced about children having to sleep in DCS offices and workers having to spend long hours with them.

She said she is asking Governor Bill Lee to fund the department before another child is hurt. She also urged people to contact their representatives about the issue.