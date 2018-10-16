Winfield, Tn. — A 12-year-old Scott County girl was killed in an accident on an off-road utility vehicle.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ashlyn Moore was driving the Arctic Cat UTV on Kingtown Rd. in Winfield on Sunday when she lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Moore was killed in the crash. Her passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was injured.

Both children were wearing seatbelts but not helmets, according to the THP report.

Moore was a student at Burchfield Elementary School.

© 2018 WBIR