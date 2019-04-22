KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 13-year old boy was treated for minor smoke inhalation after he tried to put out a fire at his home with a garden hose.

Knoxville firefighters responded to the fire on Oakbrook Ct. in Fountain City around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage area of the home.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but not before it engulfed an SUV parked in the garage, according to KFD.

KFD

There was no one inside the home. The teen was fighting the flames from outside the garage.

Investigators do not know yet what started the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with their needs.