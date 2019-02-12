KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's now been 15 days since a Knoxville man with dementia got separated from his family at the Halls Walmart and walked away.

Jack Harrison, 77, was last seen about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. He suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. Video from the store shows him leaving the Walmart parking lot near the gas pumps and heading toward Norris Freeway.

That was the last sign of him.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the search for Harrison is continuing. He continues to urge people who live within a 10-12 mile radius of the store to check their property and outbuilding for any signs that Harrison could have been there. He also asks anyone with surveillance cameras to go back and check the footage and continue to monitor it.

Spangler said it was heartwarming to see how the community has come together in an effort to bring Harrison home. Spangler said he has seen multiple signs at intersections, in business windows and even on vehicles when he was in the Halls community.

The sheriff's office is checking out every possible sighting.

The sheriff has asked that if you think you see Harrison to please try to keep him in your sight while you contact authorities and until they arrive. His family has suggested telling him that "Karen is waiting for you" as a way to keep him nearby.

Karen is his wife, and along with other family members, friends, and community volunteers, are also continuing to look for Harrison.