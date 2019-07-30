CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — There will soon be a new destination for shooting enthusiasts in Tennessee.

The Crossville Shooting Sports Park is set to open on August 1 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. It's located on Albert Frye Road in Crossville, just north of I-40.

The 150-acre park includes two 13-station sporting clay ranges designed by Promatic, five skeet and trap combo ranges, a European bunker trap that meets Olympic standards, archery, pistol, and rifle ranges. It's a partnership between TWRA and the Crossville Shooting Sports Park, a nonprofit organization promoting shooting sports for all ages.

There is also an 11,000 square foot facility on the grounds for events and classes such as a Hunter Education Class taking place on opening day.

The park will be open to the general public. Summer hours of operation include Thursday and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“This park is a reflection of hard work and partnerships. We’re grateful to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for allocating funding and for those that invested time and leadership, including former Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jim Bledsoe and former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey. Many volunteers and partners have also donated their time. We’re similarly grateful for the City of Crossville’s involvement, including the donation of land,” said Captain Matt Clarey, TWRA Hunter Education and Boating Safety Coordinator.

Some world championship-caliber shooters are already practicing at the park, including Carey Garrison, the International Shooting Sport Federation World Champion. Garrison’s team won the junior women’s team world championship recently in Italy. Garrison also recently won the junior Olympics gold medal and the junior national silver medal in Colorado.