CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries after an ATV accident in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was later confirmed to be Grant Bullock, a junior at Stone Memorial High School where he was a football and soccer player, by Stone Memorial principal Kelly Smith and head football coach Derik Samber.

The sheriff's office said they received a call of an ATV accident with serious injuries around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the accident happened on private property off of McCampbell Road.

The victim was transported to Cumberland Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

We will continue to update this as we learn more.