An 18-year-old Sevierville woman was killed Saturday in a fiery crash near Seymour, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report shows.
The victim was identified as Brittney Whaley. She was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Also injured was Kinsey Rucker, 26, of Seymour. She was driving a 2016 Ford Escape that collided with Whaley's Chevy.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on Porterfield Gap Road.
Whaley was driving north on Porterfield Gap Road and Rucker was driving south.
As Whaley rounded a curve, according to the report, the Chevy crossed the centerline and hit the Ford in the left front end.
The Chevrolet came to a rest in the road, blocking the northbound lane. It caught fire.
The Ford went off the road, stopping in a field, according to the report.
Both women wore seatbelts. It would not have made a difference for Whaley, however, according to the THP report.
Tests have been requested to see if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.