An 18-year-old Sevierville woman was killed Saturday in a fiery crash near Seymour, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report shows.

The victim was identified as Brittney Whaley. She was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Also injured was Kinsey Rucker, 26, of Seymour. She was driving a 2016 Ford Escape that collided with Whaley's Chevy.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on Porterfield Gap Road.

Whaley was driving north on Porterfield Gap Road and Rucker was driving south.

As Whaley rounded a curve, according to the report, the Chevy crossed the centerline and hit the Ford in the left front end.

The Chevrolet came to a rest in the road, blocking the northbound lane. It caught fire.

The Ford went off the road, stopping in a field, according to the report.

Both women wore seatbelts. It would not have made a difference for Whaley, however, according to the THP report.

Tests have been requested to see if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

