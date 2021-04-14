18YO woman found dead in Fairfield Glade home, investigation underway

An autopsy is being conducted to determine how an 18-year-old woman died Tuesday at a home in Crossville, authorities said.
The woman was identified as Andrea Judkins of POW Camp Road in Crossville.
Fairfield Glade police and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Rugby Road in Fairfield Glad and told someone was dying there. That's where they found Judkins, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's investigators and agents with the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Middle Tennessee Task Force also went to the home.
Cause of death was unknown.