Tazewell — Kayla Pace, 19, was struck and killed by a car in Tazewell on Thursday night, Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers said in a press release.

Pace used a motorized wheelchair, the release said, and was attempting to cross the four lanes of traffic on State Highway 33 in front of Catdaddy's Market when she crossed directly into the path of a Nissan Murano driven by Barry Mardock of Broadland, Virgnia, the release said.

Tazewell Police Department officers and Claiborne EMS were dispatched to the scene at 6:57 p.m. Pace was taken to Claiborne Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers on the scene requested Chief Myer's assistance on the investigation. He concluded that Mardock, who was traveling northbound on State Highway 33, was unable to avoid striking Pace, according to the release.

This “is a very unfortunate set of circumstances," Myers said in the release. "It was dark, and Ms. Pace crossed directly into the path of the vehicle. Witnesses have stated she had been having trouble with her chair recently and was even pushed out of the roadway on Tuesday by Tazewell Police Officer Jason Pabon. We are very saddened by her death and offer our condolences to her family.”

The New Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriff's Office, TNT Fire Department also assisted on the scene, according to the release.

