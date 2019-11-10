CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two Motorcar Festival workers were injured in a car wreck on 1 Broad Street downtown Chattanooga around 9:30 a.m.

Chattanooga PD's Elisa Myzal said the two festival workers struck a barrier and the barrier hit them at approximately 9:34 a.m.

Myzal said one person was critically injured and the other had minor injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital.

Event organizer Becky Johnson said the time trial is delayed, but all other events are going on as planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.