2 dead in Roane County crash

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Oliver Springs area, according to dispatchers.

Two people have died following a vehicle crash and fire Tuesday night in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. near Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church off Old Hen Valley Road, according to Roane County dispatchers. THP is investigating.

It's not clear yet what led to the crash.

THP told WBIR it was awaiting identification from the Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification on one of the victims. Following identification to next of kin, it intended to release more information.