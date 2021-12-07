2 deputies put on administrative leave as KCSO conducts internal investigation

KCSO did not say what its Office of Professional Standards was investigating regarding the two deputies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into two deputies, saying it has placed those county officers on administrative leave.

The sheriff's office said its Office of Professional Standards confirmed deputies Jessye Eldridge and Bradley Warren have been placed on leave with pay as it conducts the investigation.

KCSO did not say what the two are being investigated over, saying it does not have any additional information at this time.