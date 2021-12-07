x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 deputies put on administrative leave as KCSO conducts internal investigation

KCSO did not say what its Office of Professional Standards was investigating regarding the two deputies.
Credit: KCSO
Knox Co. deputies Jessye Eldridge (left) and Bradley Warren (right)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into two deputies, saying it has placed those county officers on administrative leave.

The sheriff's office said its Office of Professional Standards confirmed deputies Jessye Eldridge and Bradley Warren have been placed on leave with pay as it conducts the investigation.

KCSO did not say what the two are being investigated over, saying it does not have any additional information at this time.

WBIR 10News has submitted public record requests to look at the two deputies' personnel files.

Related Articles

In Other News

Noticias WBIR: Lo que debes saber para hoy 7 de diciembre de 2021