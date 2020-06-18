2 found dead in Union County home, investigation underway

Union County authorities and the TBI are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday night in a home.
Foul play is not suspected, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
The bodies have been taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for evaluation.
About 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the 300 block of Beard Valley Road about two dead people.
"At this time we have been unable to contact any family member and make death notifications, and no names can be released," the Sheriff's Office said.