2 found dead in Union County home, investigation underway

Foul play is not suspected, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Union County authorities and the TBI are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday night in a home.

The bodies have been taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for evaluation.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the 300 block of Beard Valley Road about two dead people.