The Knox Rescue Squad KVERS Cave/Vertical team responded to Union County Thursday to rescue two dogs in a deep cave.

The dogs fell down the cave Wednesday after walking a trail with their owners along Ellison Road.

Crews responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Knox Rescue Squad. The Union County Sheriff said the dogs did not survive.

The rescue team had to climb down over 120 feet to find them, according to the sheriff. The hole goes down and then splits off another 20 or 30 feet.

The Union County Sheriff's Office and a few people offering to help the owners were also there during the rescue.

KVERS Cave/Vertical Team is responding at the request of Union County Sheriffs Office to two dogs in a deep sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/uObISITpNF — Knox Rescue Squad (@knoxrescuesquad) October 11, 2018

The Rescue squad said this is the third time they’ve attempted to rescue animals this year, each time was at a different location.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with more information.

