Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a breezeway collapsed at Newport Terrace Apartments in Cocke County.

Newport Fire Department Captain Scotty Hilton said two engines and five firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews learned half of a 10 to 12 foot breezeway collapsed. At this time, it's unclear what caused the collapse.

People living at the apartments said they saw a man with a leg injury and a woman with a head injury. Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

All eight apartments in the building have been evacuated and authorities said tenants won't be allowed back in until the building is deemed safe, Hilton said.

Residents also said that they would be put up in a hotel for the night or until they were allowed back into their apartments. They also said they were told the fire department would come by sometime Friday night to allow folks into their homes to get anything they need for the night but that they cannot enter their apartments alone.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 10 for updates.

