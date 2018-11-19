Jefferson City — The Lakeway Central Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash on Mount Horeb Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.

Upon arrival, LCFD said it found two vehicles in a ditch at the intersection of Mount Horeb Rd and Fate Rankin. One of the vehicles was resting on top of the other.

Crews stabilized the vehicles and removed the occupants from the vehicles. One driver has been released from medical care with non-life threatening injuries and the other driver is still under medical care at a Knoxville area hospital, according to LCFD.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the wreck.

© 2018 WBIR