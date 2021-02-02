2 killed in pickup crash in Campbell County

The victims were identified as Elijah Goins, 21, and Ethan Cox, 20.

Two young men riding in a Chevrolet pickup died late Wednesday when the vehicle ran off a Campbell County road and crashed, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The victims were identified as Elijah Goins, 21, of Jacksboro and 20-year-old Ethan Cox, also of Jacksboro.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Old Middlesboro Highway at Stiner Lane, according to a THP report.

Goins was driving east in a 2020 Silverado, a THP report states. Cox was his passenger.

The Chevy went off the road on the left side. It hit two trees and an embankment. It then went airborne, landing in trees along a fence line.

The pickup came to rest in the westbound lane of the roadway.