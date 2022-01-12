$2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Dandridge on Tuesday

A Jefferson County lottery player will take home $2 million after his initial winnings were doubled due to the 'Megaplier' drawing.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A person in Jefferson County is now a millionaire after they bought a winning lottery ticket from a store in Dandridge.

The winning ticket was sold at Ian's Market at 109 Sharon Drive on Tuesday. The lucky winner matched all five of the white numbers drawn and also paid an extra $1 for the 'Megaplier' bonus, which increases the winnings based on a separate drawing.

For that, lottery officials said they drew a 'two,' which doubled the value of the $1 million ticket.

Lottery officials also said this was the 336th time a lottery ticket was sold in Tennessee that exceeded $1 million in winnings since they started selling tickets in 2004. It is also the second time in less than a month that a player matched five of the white numbers.

The last time a person matched the numbers was on Dec. 21, 2021, when a player bought a ticket in Memphis.