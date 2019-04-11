COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two missing hikers were rescued after crews spent hours searching for them Sunday night.

The hikers were lost in the Wolf Creek Bridge area of Cocke County. According to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, first responders from DelRio Volunteer Fire Department, Longcreek Volunteer Fire Department, Newport Rescue Squad, and E-911 collaborated and searched for over three hours to find them.

Just before midnight Monday, Cocke County EMA said both hikers were found in excellent condition despite freezing temperatures.

EMA credited the swift action and effective communication of its team and the Leadership of DelRio Incident Command.

"Thank you to all adjoining agencies who had searchers enroute but were turned around," Cocke County EMA wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.