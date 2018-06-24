A mysterious case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Union County has prompted an investigation from TWRA officers.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon officers found a man, women and their dog unconscious in the cabin of a boat on Norris Lake. All three regained consciousness after witnesses gave them CPR. The report said the woman was 56 years old; the man, 57.

The couple is getting treatment at UT Medical Center for high levels of CO poisoning, TWRA said.

Meanwhile, officers are looking into the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as new information comes to light.

