Two teens have died after being pulled from Cherokee Lake Tuesday evening, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they were called to Evergreen Cove at the lake for a reported drowning around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned two people went into the water and did not come out, according to Lt. David Cribley with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.

Crews pulled the body of one victim from the water at around 6:30 p.m. The second body was found around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. The two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Several different agencies responded to assist with the search.

