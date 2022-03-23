JCSO investigating after 2-year-old boy shot in Jefferson County

He was taken to UT Medical Center by Jefferson County EMS, according to officials. He is undergoing surgery and listed as "critical."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday morning.

Jefferson County 911 got a call about a shooting around 8:41 a.m., according to officials.

JCSO said deputies and Jefferson City Police Department officers responded and found a 2-year-old boy who had been shot.

He was taken to UT Medical Center by Jefferson County EMS, according to officials. He is undergoing surgery and listed as "critical."

JCSO said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on still on the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing but "there is no existing threat to the public."