2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Cades Cove, USGS confirms

TENNESSEE, USA — A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Cades Cove Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the earthquake occurred about 1 mile north of Cades Cove and ½ mile east of Rich Mountain Road.

USGS said that Sunday's earthquake was more than 12 km below the surface of the earth.

The earthquake did not cause any damage to park facilities or impacts to visitors, Great Smoky Mountains NPS said.

According to the Great Smoky Mountains NPS, the highest recorded magnitude earthquake in the park, a 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred in 1979 in the western section of the park.

Of the 20 recorded earthquakes detected within park boundaries since record-keeping began, none have caused detectable damage.

