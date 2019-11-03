Knoxville, TENN. — They served our nation and now it's time for them to focus on themselves.
Members of the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon team are all military veterans who will spend the next few weeks training to participate in the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon on March 31, 2019.
In addition to their training, you'll be seeing them at various events and in the media as they serve as ambassadors for healthy living in East Tennessee.
Team members come from different walks of life. They're different ages and served in different branches of the military. In addition to their service, the all share a common goal: crossing the finish line of the Knoxville Marathon this spring.
The team will start training with the Knoxville Track Club on January 1, 2018 . They'll train with Coach Missy Kane and personal trainer Chris O'Hearn with Fort Sanders Health & Fitness Center.
2019 Team Members:
U.S. Air Force
2004 – 2011
Honorably Discharged
U.S. Army
1979 – 2008
Retired
U.S. Army
1985 – 2007
Retired
U.S. Navy
1967 – 1970
Honorably Discharged
U.S. Air Force
1987 – 2016
Retired
U.S. Marine Corps/U.S. Coast Guard
Currently serving
U.S. Army
1991 – 2012
Medically Retired
U.S. Marine Corps
2012 – 2016
Honorably Discharged
U.S. Navy
1987 – 1992
Honorably Discharged
U.S. Air Force
1987 – 1993
Medically Retired
The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will take place March 31, 2019. In addition to the full marathon, there's also a half marathon, 2 person relay and a 5k on the evening of March 30, 2019. Click here to learn more.