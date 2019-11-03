Knoxville, TENN. — They served our nation and now it's time for them to focus on themselves.

Members of the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon team are all military veterans who will spend the next few weeks training to participate in the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon on March 31, 2019.

In addition to their training, you'll be seeing them at various events and in the media as they serve as ambassadors for healthy living in East Tennessee.

Team members come from different walks of life. They're different ages and served in different branches of the military. In addition to their service, the all share a common goal: crossing the finish line of the Knoxville Marathon this spring.

The team will start training with the Knoxville Track Club on January 1, 2018 . They'll train with Coach Missy Kane and personal trainer Chris O'Hearn with Fort Sanders Health & Fitness Center.

2019 Team Members:

Thomas Barclay

U.S. Air Force

2004 – 2011

Honorably Discharged

Craig Brown

U.S. Army

1979 – 2008

Retired

Julie Childress

U.S. Army

1985 – 2007

Retired

Dennis Clark

U.S. Navy

1967 – 1970

Honorably Discharged

Darrell Crowe

U.S. Air Force

1987 – 2016

Retired

Elvira Keeble

U.S. Marine Corps/U.S. Coast Guard

Currently serving

David Neumer

U.S. Army

1991 – 2012

Medically Retired

Kaycee Russell

U.S. Marine Corps

2012 – 2016

Honorably Discharged

Connie Wilson

U.S. Navy

1987 – 1992

Honorably Discharged

Gena Tussey

U.S. Air Force

1987 – 1993

Medically Retired

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will take place March 31, 2019. In addition to the full marathon, there's also a half marathon, 2 person relay and a 5k on the evening of March 30, 2019. Click here to learn more.