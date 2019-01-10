KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you are a big Pokémon fan, you will have a chance to see some of the best players around compete in a tournament coming to East Tennessee this month.

The 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships will be in Knoxville on the weekend of Oct. 11.

The 3-day event will bring Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and video game players from around the region and across the country to compete at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The average age for trading card and video game players for the championships ranges between 6 and 20 years old.

Players will compete for up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes, including the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion and they will gain valuable Championship Points that count toward a potential invite to the 2020 Pokémon World Championships in London, England next summer.

The event begins on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8:30 a.m. and will wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The competition is also expected to bring thousands of families, fans, and supporters to the convention center to watch the head-to-head battles.

