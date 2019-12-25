Heading to the mall this weekend and looking for a little extra work?

The U.S. Census Bureau will be at West Town Mall in West Knoxville, recruiting people interested in helping with next year's census.

The bureau is partnering with the mall to have recruiters there from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. both Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28.

Recruiters will answer questions and assist people in applying for both field and office positions on the spot.

"Like many employers across the nation, the Census Bureau is competing for workers in a tight labor market," said Heather Ali, Knoxville Area Census Office Recruiting Manager in a statement. "The 2020 Census begins now and we only have one chance every 10 years to get it right. It is essential that we are able to hire enough people to ensure a complete count."

The Census is a vital part of the U.S. government, tracking population trends and planning for funding distribution, to name a couple important aspects.

Working for the 2020 Census is an opportunity to earn some extra cash after the holidays.

Most census jobs pay between $13.50 and $25 per hour in Northeast Tennessee. The Census Bureau uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to derive individual pay rates for each county. Pay rates for different locations can be found on this website.

"Our challenge right now is to get the message out that this work is short-term, and very flexible, and it pays well," said Ali.

Applicants can qualify for both field and office positions.

Field staff will work right in their communities interviewing households that haven't responded to the census online, by phone or in writing. Most will travel to neighborhoods assigned on the day and time they are available including days, evenings and weekends.

Generally, hours for field positions are flexible based on the worker's availability.

Office staff, which are more limited, will be located in the Knoxville area census office to recruit, select, hire, train and pay all office and field staff.

Hours for office position are variable, depending on the availability of work. Most administrative work is done during regular business hours, but office employees may also be required to work evenings and on weekends.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18-years-old

Have a valid Social Security Number

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a valid email address

Pass a Census- performed criminal background check

Commit to completing paid training

The application process is all online here.

The bulk of hiring will take place January through April with some jobs beginning in February. others will go from March though July depending on the workload in a given area.

If you are employed elsewhere, your current job must be compatible with Census Bureau employment and not create conflicts of interest.