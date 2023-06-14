Tennessee ranks 36th in country for child well-being in new study

Fewer children are also living in high-poverty areas. The study showed around 8% of children live in high-poverty areas — matching the national average.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee ranked 36th in the country for child well-being in the 2023 Kids Count Data Book. The report analyzes household data across all 50 states to determine how children and families are faring in the country.

"While 36th is a familiar spot for the state, evaluating changes in the individual indicators provide a guide for the state to further invest in our children, youth and families," researchers of the book said. "New data included in the report highlights how our country’s lack of affordable and accessible child care short-changes children and causes parents in Tennessee to frequently miss work or even quit their jobs, while those who can find care are paying dearly for it."

Nationally, researchers behind the report said childcare workers are paid worse than 98% of professions. They said the median national pay for childcare workers was $28,520 per year, or around $13.71 per hour in 2022.

They said around 18% of children in Tennessee lived in poverty in 2021 — both approaching the national average of 17% and marking the state's lowest rate yet. They also said around 75% of eighth-graders in Tennessee were not proficient in mathematics in 2022, rising above the national average by a percentage point.

In Tennessee between 2017 and 2021, they said around 62% of children between three years and old four years old were not in school. Nationally, around 54% of children in that age range were not in school.

The state's child and teen death rate also worsened, according to the report. They said 40 per 100,000 children died in 2021, compared to 30 per 100,000 children nationally.