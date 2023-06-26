2023 Operation Dry Water returns for July 4 holiday period

Operation Dry Water is a three-day period of enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water from July 1-3, according to a release.

Operation Dry Water is a three-day period of enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating.

TWRA will be on alert for boating under the influence since the July 4 weekend is an increase on people getting on the water, according to a release. Over the course of the holiday, law enforcement officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

“Impaired Operation is a 100% preventable crime that our wildlife officers take seriously each time they patrol our waterways,” Lt. Col. Matt Majors, of the boating and law enforcement division, said. “There will be no warnings given. If you are found to be operating a vessel impaired by our officers, you will go to jail.”

There will be an increase in patrols on the water. The efforts of law enforcement agencies will result in removing impaired operators from the water, according to the release.

As of July 1, BUI penalties will align with DUI laws in terms of jail time, fines and loss of boat operating privileges, TWRA said. The new law also clarifies that officers can seek a search warrant for blood if someone refuses the implied consent.