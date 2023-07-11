Emergency response exercise set for Wednesday at UT's intramural field complex on Sutherland Ave.

The "2023 University of Tennessee Active Shooter Full-Scale Exercise" will last from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department said Tuesday that the university would host an emergency response exercise with first responder agencies on July 12.

They said the "2023 University of Tennessee Active Shooter Full-Scale Exercise" would last from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. and would be at the intramural field complex on Sutherland Avenue. The exercise would include representatives from local first responder agencies as well as the UT Knoxville Office of Emergency Management.