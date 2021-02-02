21 cats found dead in house fire on Gap Road

The residents were not home at the time; no people were injured in the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At 3:41 p.m. on July 11, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3311 Gap Road. KFD says thick smoke and flames were coming from the house.

Neighbors told firefighters that the homeowners were not home at the time, but that there were pets still inside. While no people were hurt in the fire, firefighters found 21 dead cats inside the home.