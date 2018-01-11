A 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Maryville Thursday morning.

The quake happened around 5:48 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter was reported in an area off William Blount Drive in Maryville.

Since it was such a low magnitude, it's likely no one felt it but it's enough to be recorded by a seismograph.

Click here to view an interactive map.

In East Tennessee, these small quakes are fairly common. Many counties across the area have seen at least one minor quake within the 2-3 magnitude range within the last year.

According to a federal study conducted by the USGS in 2017, East Tennessee has seen a noticeable uptick in small quakes like these and is in an area of increased risk for a Category V intensity earthquake within the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.

Category V earthquakes are light to medium intensity between 4 to 4.9 magnitudes on that scale. At that intensity level, it would cause moderate shaking felt by most people and possibly knock over loose objects -- but is unlikely to cause any significant damage.

The USGS said the chances of an earthquake stronger than that in our area is about one percent, and about a 99 percent chance that it would be weaker.

