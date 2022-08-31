KPD: Public's help needed in locating missing 21-year-old

Harry Lebkuecher was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive Tuesday, the Knoxville Police Dept. said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 21-year-old from Florida, according to a tweet from the department.

Harry Lebkuecher is from Clermont, Florida but was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive Tuesday, KPD said.

Lebkuecher is without a wallet, ID or any other personal belongings. He is likely on foot and walking west, according to KPD.

Lebkuecher is about 5 foot 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes, KPD said.

Anyone with info about Lebkuecher's location is asked to contact East Tennesse Valley Crime stoppers via the P3 Tips mobile app, the website or by phone at 865-215-7165.