Group starts departmental assessment at KPD, building on previous climate assessment

The group conducting the assessment is 21CP Solutions, which works to improve police departments across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group that works to improve police departments across the U.S. and help them create better relationships with their communities returned on Thursday to start on the third step of its work at the Knoxville Police Department.

The group, 21CP Solutions, released its climate assessment in 2022. That assessment found many department members learned about major events or changes by watching local news. Employees also said decisions impacting them are often made without opportunities for them to offer input or receive an explanation.

The original report also showed several areas for growth including communication, diversity and inclusion, issues in the promotional process, resources and staffing, and technology concerns. It also highlighted some strengths of the department, saying the department supports a culture of training and mentorship and equips its employees well.

21CP Solutions returned to KPD this week for its departmental assessment, which begins with a three-day site visit. The departmental assessment is meant to build on the climate assessment. It will result in a report with recommendations pertaining to department policies, procedures and practices.

It primarily focuses on the use of force, vehicle permits, searches, arrests, impartial policing, responding to vulnerable people, staffing, deployment and training. Following the report, the group will conduct two months of strategic planning with KPD.

Since the agreement with 21CP Solutions started, several high-profile stories involved KPD. They included the case of Lisa Edwards, who died while in police custody. B.K. Hardin also resigned as an officer during an internal affairs investigation into his use of force.

Former Deputy Chief Brooklyn Belk also resigned after five months on the job over the Office of Professional Standards. She was replaced on an interim basis by a former magistrate judge, H. Bruce Guyton.

Thursday's site visit was conducted by five 21CP Solutions consultants, a group of former law enforcement executives and experts. They facilitated focus groups of sworn and non-sworn employees, observed training and took part in ride-alongs.

“This departmental assessment will be critical to our ongoing work to improve as an agency,” said Paul Noel, the Chief of Police, in a press release. “By bringing in subject-matter experts to take an in-depth, outside look at how we operate, we will be well-positioned to implement current nationwide best practices, better serve the community and improve employee wellbeing."