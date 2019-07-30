Knox County Schools gained 22 new school security officers Monday night.

The group just finished a 9-week training program to join the security division of Knox County Schools in the upcoming school year.

They will work in elementary, middle and high schools as armed, uniformed officers.

SSOs are different from School Resource Officers -- as they are not sworn law enforcement officers like SROs, but they do have the authority to make arrests.

The security chief said the officers' main goal is to build trust with students.

"The core function of our officers is to build that healthy, appropriate relationship with young people -- so the ability to be comfortable communicating with everything from 5-year-olds all the way to high school kids," Chief security officer Gus Paidousis said.

The SSOs also work closely with Knoxville police and the Knox County deputies.