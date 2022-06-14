LCUB: Power outage in West Knoxville affecting around 21,000 customers

Officials with the Lenoir City Utilities Board said around 21,000 people were affected by the power outage at around 11:20 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Lenoir City Utilities Board said around 21,000 people were without power Tuesday night in areas of West Knoxville at around 11:20 p.m.

They said crews were working to identify the issue and put the power back on.

LCUB serves areas in Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Lenoir City and Loudon. Most of their customers are in the Knoxville area, according to the outage summary posted on their website.

To stay cool while the power is out, people should drink plenty of water and close off the warmest rooms. If they have battery-powered fans, they should use them. Stepping onto the front porch and getting some fresh, evening air can also help bring down a person's temperature.

Information about when the power would be back on was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.