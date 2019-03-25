KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns will talk about his new documentary on the history of country music, a genre with deep East Tennessee roots, during a screening Monday night on the Maryville College campus.

Burns along with longtime collaborators Julie Dunfey and Dayton Duncan will be at the Clayton Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Ketch Secor, a native Knoxvillian whose work includes performing in Old Crow Medicine Show.

Philanthropist, businessman and music fan Jim Clayton will moderate.

The 16-hour "Country Music" beings airing Sept. 15 on PBS stations including East Tennessee PBS. It's been eight years in the making.

PBS

Duncan, Dunfey and Burns also collaborated on the previous feature "The National Parks: America's Best Idea", for which Duncan came to Knoxville in 2009 for a screening.

The filmmakers were in Bristol on Sunday night for a similar event to promote "Country Music".

Burns and company interviewed scores of people with ties to country music for the project including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, Roseanne Cash, Marty Stuart and Loretta Lynn. Parton is highlighted in one of the production's promotional spots.

PBS

The series will look at Appalachia's influence as well as that of Nashville, Virginia and Texas on country music.

Last year, during a lecture at the Tennessee Theatre presented by the East Tennessee Historical Society, Burns talked about the upcoming country music documentary, teasing the audience with what they learned about the creation of such songs as "Rocky Top", the Felice and Boudleaux Bryant hit that's become the anthem of the University of Tennessee.

East Tennessee's influence on country music includes everyone from Parton to Chet Atkins to Roy Acuff. Knoxville is infamous as the last place Hank Williams slept before dying while on the road.

Hank Williams spent a last night at the Andrew Johnson Hotel on New Year's Eve 1952. He was found dead the next day while being driven in a Cadillac in West Virginia.

PBS

Burns has observed that country music often has been described as being simply constructed of "three chords and the truth."

Country music may be best known for its honest portrayal of real life -- love, cheating, heartbreak, loneliness and redemption.

"You don't write about fantasies. You write about life and true life, what was going on that day. That's the way I did it," Loretta Lynn says in the upcoming film.

On Wednesday, many musicians featured in the film will gather in Nashville at the Ryman for a special performance.